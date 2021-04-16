Advertisement

Friday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mild and dry today, we’re off to a nice start into the weekend. Temperatures will remain near average through Saturday with a few snow showers near the Sierra crest this afternoon as weak low pressure drops south into the eastern Great Basin. Warm and dry conditions are expected Sunday and Monday, as 70′s return to the forecast. A weak weather system may affect the region Tuesday and Wednesday for a bit cooler temperatures, increased breezes and chances for showers.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

