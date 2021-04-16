Federal grand jury indicts 3 Sparks men for fentanyl trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A federal grand jury indicted three Sparks men on fentanyl distribution charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Two of them allegedly used high school students to distribute drugs.

Jesse Manuel “Kay” Arevalo, 30, and Francico Navarro-Delgado, 32, are both charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and heroin and with maintaining a drug-involved premises, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Arevalo is also charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The indictment charges between February to April he distributed more than 14 ounces of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and almost 18 ounces of heroin.

Arevalo and Navarro-Delgado kept several apartments between November 2019 to March 2021 store and distribute large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors allege. Arevalo acquired thousands of fentanyl pills as well as dozens of ounces of cocaine per month.

From about November 2019 to February 2020, Arevalo allegedly used students at a southeast Reno high school to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl pills, on his behalf.

Jaime Collazo “Chivo” Munoz, 33, was indicted on four counts of distribution fentanyl. The indictment alleges that from July 2020 to November 2020, Munoz distributed almost 3 ounces of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis with counterfeit prescription pills being the most prevalent form of exposure,” Acting Reno Resident Agent in Charge Aimee Koontz for the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement. “Individuals that prey on our youth and community by distributing these potentially lethal counterfeit pills pressed with fentanyl will be held accountable. These fake pills are disguised to look like prescription pills, but in reality taking one is no different than playing Russian roulette that is fueling the opioid epidemic.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday unveiled its Overdose Response team and said most who overdose on fentanyl:

Believed they were taking prescription-grade pill, but it was a “street” pill.

Underestimated the power of the drug they thought they were consuming.

Failed to realize “street” pills never contain an exact amount of narcotic.

“This time last year our community was reeling because of shocking fentanyl overdose deaths,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the statement. “I asked for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s support in investigating the distribution of opiates in our region, and ultimately agents ended up adopting our drug cases due to their national and international implications. I am extremely grateful to the Drug Enforcement Administration and federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their diligent work on the cases. I promise you and every member of our community, we will not stop fighting illegal drug trafficking in Washoe County.”

All three are scheduled for trial May 17 in federal court.

People who have information on drug manufacture or sales are asked to contact the DEA at https://www.dea.gov/submit-tip.

