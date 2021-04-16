13-year-old missing in northwest Reno has been found

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:16 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Police Department reports Devin Sanchez has been found and is safe.

With the help of the community, police found him walking in the area of Kings Row and Wyoming Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old it said ran away from home in the McCarran Boulevard area of northwest Reno on Thursday.

Police described Devin Sanchez as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue-stripped sweatshirt, gray jeans and black sneakers. He may walk with a slight limp. Police said he exhibited mental health issues in the past.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. at the West Creek Apartments at 5375 W. 7th St. Police are searching that area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 pr Secret Witness at 775-322-4900

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.