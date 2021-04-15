Vaccines through the eyes of local minorities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our local NAACP is working on providing minorities with the information necessary to make their choice on whether or not they get the shots.

The Reno/Sparks branch is dedicated to educating communities on COVID-19. Patricia Gallimore, First Vice President said informing people about how many lives we have lost and what this virus is capable of being critical. She added African Americans have many underlying health conditions.

“I want to be around here for my grandkids, I want to be around to continue doing this work, this viable work for the NAACP,” said Mrs. Gallimore. “I wanted to be out here to be able to advocate for civil rights and justice for all and to educate others and I can do that if I am sick or ill.”

Mrs. Gallimore said this is a personal choice. Understanding her community’s concerns while organizing clinics, where there are more health professionals that look like them.

“It is so important that someone knows our culture and our heritage and what we have experienced,” Mrs. Gallimore said. “When I see my doctor, I want them to understand who and what I am as a person, as a Black person.”

Repetition of history is what many fear, leading them to say no to the vaccine.

Donald Gallimore, Third Vice President said the lack of trust goes back to slavery. He said the 1932 Tuskegee Experiment, when hundreds of Black men were injected with syphilis and later died, is something he will never forget.

“There have been many instances of Black Genocide that we really have to understand is part of our history and we cannot deny and must be careful,” Mr. Gallimore said.

At the end of the day, Mr. Gallimore says the decision to take the shot is in your hands, but it’s important to understand those who may not have the same views.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.