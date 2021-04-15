Advertisement

Thursday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:52 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Temperatures will gradually warm the next few days as low pressure slowly exits the region. A weak system will bring a bump in northeast winds Friday into Saturday along with slight chance for showers over the Sierra. Temperatures will warm near and above average into the 70′s. Dry conditions and further warming is expected for Sunday into Monday before another fast moving system potentially impacts the region the middle of next week.

