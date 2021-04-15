Advertisement

Rural Nevada counties want to reopen well ahead of June 1

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Several rural Nevada counties told a state coronavirus task force they’re ready to relax restrictions and reopen businesses now, well ahead of a June 1 date set by the governor.

Presentations Thursday come amid a recent increase in the state’s COVID-19 positivity test rate in some parts of the state. In Las Vegas, the Clark County Commission chairwoman said Wednesday the region can meet the governor’s goal to fully reopen.

But Washoe County postponed presenting its plan to the task force. Its chief health officer pointed to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Reno-Sparks area but says there’s a need to balance safety with economic factors.

