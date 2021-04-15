Advertisement

Reno River Festival returns with some changes

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno River Festival is officially on for summer 2021, but not without some adjustments.

Instead of the traditional Mother’s Day weekend, the event is happening on June 12 and 13, 2021 with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s everything summer,” Jess Horning, Partner with Liquid Blue Events said, “it’s people in the water, it’s professional kayaking, it’s food, drinks, music, it’s art and craft, it’s an adventure.”

Liquid Blue Events is a local event, production, and marketing firm that runs the annual celebration. Horning said their top priority is to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable to attend.

Horning added, “We put together a really detailed plan based upon state regulations in order to hold the event in the first place.”

For 15 years, the Riverfest has been able to be a free event, thanks to funding from the City of Reno, Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, and its sponsors, but the pandemic impacted that this year.

“We want to put our vendors and our musicians back to work especially locally, and in order to pay for the park and the staffing, we have to charge a nominal fee to get in,” Horning said.

Right now according to the state, capacity for this type of event is limited to 1,500 people, so that’s what the firm is going for. Horning said the situation will be fluid as Nevada continues to open up.

The Riverfest provides something for everyone to enjoy outdoors, and could be a sign that brighter days are ahead.

You’re encouraged to buy your tickets online to guarantee access to the event. They cost $15. To purchase tickets, click here.

