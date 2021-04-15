Reno Police arrest cell phone thief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department responded to four different cell phone robberies on Wednesday. Three of the incidents happened in northwest Reno, and the fourth took place downtown. Investigators say the suspect’s description was similar at each location.

After further investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect, Marc Smith, in Sparks. Some of the stolen property was recovered at the time of the arrest.

The investigation is still active and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also remain anonymous by contacting secret witness at 775-322-4900.

