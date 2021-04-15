Advertisement

New US Senate panel to tackle Nevada tourism amid pandemic

Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen's photo from her U.S. House web site.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee focused on travel and tourism has met for the first time to discuss ways to help the industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade and Export Promotion met on Tuesday and is tasked with bringing the industry back to pre-pandemic levels.

In Nevada, the pandemic closed casinos for more than two months and the loss of gaming and other tax revenue left the state in a $1.2 billion budget deficit.

Committee Chair and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said the subcommittee will also focus on outdoor recreation and international travel.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)

