New art exhibit inside Reno-Tahoe International Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Arts Advocacy week and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is helping artists hit hard during the pandemic. The airport is showcasing their work through an educational exhibit.

The exhibit highlights the arts’ economic impact for the state during the 81st Nevada legislative session. The exhibit is called “Propelling Nevada: Communities, Heritage, Education, and Economy Through the Arts.”

It features artists from all 21 Nevada Senate Districts. Each piece is unique and represents a district. According to Americans for the Arts Action Fund in Nevada COVID-19 has impacted creative economy businesses with a loss of $1.3 billion in revenue. In addition, creative workers made up 64% of the Nevada unemployed population through July 2020.

Sierra Arts Foundation Program Director Tia Flores said many artists have been struggling and the exhibit is one way their work can be viewed. “The creative industry has been devastated by COVID. Its the first one to collapse under COVID and the last one to recover.”

The diverse exhibit is made possible by the Sierra Arts Foundation, Culture Alliance of Nevada, and 19 other art organizations.

The exhibit is located past TSA and by the C course. It will run through the end of April.

If you want to see it virtually click here.

