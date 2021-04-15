Nevada Donor Network launches new first responder campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Donor Network is leaning on first responders to help “End The Wait” for tens of thousands around the country who are in need of organ, eye or tissue donations.

Throughout April, more than a dozen agencies will participate in NDN’s “First Responder Heroes Help END THE WAIT” campaign to help promote the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation and registration throughout the community.

On April 14, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, along with representatives from Nevada Highway Patrol, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, REMSA, University Police Services and Storey County Fire Protection District met at Doughboys Donuts, 57 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, to support the non-profit’s efforts.

You may notice Donate Life decals on vehicles, staff members wearing lapel pins to show their support for the mission, and an increased presence on social media to educate the public about donation and encourage them to register as donor heroes on custom registration pages. We’ve learned DoughBoys Donuts will display information about donor registration at each location and will accept monetary contributions throughout the month of April to benefit the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, which aims to increase transplantation opportunities within the state. april is recognized as National Donate Life Month.

“Registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor is one way that each of us can be a hero,” said Monica Myles, NDN Community Development Manager. “Our first responder partners are true everyday heroes and we are grateful for their ongoing support of our mission and their willingness to help raise awareness about the importance of donation.”

Several other first responder agencies and other organizations are participating in public outreach during Donate Life Month, including:

· Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

· Eden Hospice

· Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

· Infinity Hospice Care

· Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

· Mountain View Mortuary

· Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles

· Nevada Department of Public Safety

· Reno Fire Department

· Sonoma Funeral Home

· Sparks Firefighters Union

· University of Nevada Orvis School of Nursing

To learn more or donate, visit https://www.nvdonor.org/april

