Men’s & Women’s Soccer returns to Lake Tahoe Community College

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - Athletes at Lake Tahoe Community College are ready and excited to finally get back out on the field after sports were put on hold.

The junior college’s Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are officially starting their season this August. The teams’ Head Coach Jeremy Evans says it’s been a difficult year for players and staff. Under guidelines for El Dorado County, the teams were able to do a mix of training and practice online and in person with weekly covid testing, but haven’t played any games since the 2019 season.

“Our athletic director, our administration, our fans, our parents, our players, we’re all excited to get going and get back to normal because what we do is like being on the field, the kids like being athletes and going to school, and that looks like it’s all going to come,” Evans states.

The 21-game season starts on August 27.

If you or your student is interested in the Men’s or Women’s soccer program, visit http://www.ltcc.edu/campuslife/athletics/index.php

