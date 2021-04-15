Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal rollover shut down both directions of Pyramid Hwy. at Axe Handle Canyon Rd. Wednesday,...
Fatal rollover shuts down portion of Pyramid Hwy.
The State of Nevada announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effect case linked to Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced the upcoming...
California Correctional Center in Susanville to close in June 2022

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
The search for 12 missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast continues.
Families of missing men from capsized boat hold out hope for safe returns
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast