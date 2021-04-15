J & J vaccine ‘pause’: Local agencies adapt

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No one knows ... how long this *pause* in the use of the ‘Johnson and Johnson or Jannsen vaccine* will last. In the meantime local health agencies are adjusting and answering any concerns.

Arriving late as the third vaccine approved for use, this ‘one and done’ vaccine has so far played a minor role in protecting local residents.

The county health district’s main vaccination site at the fairgrounds has--from the beginning--use the two shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines almost exclusively. “We’ve done about 114,000 vaccines administered here at the Livestock Events Center and only about 2800 have been the Jannsen vaccine,” says spokesman Scott Oxarart.

They passed along the Johnson and Johnson to the Community Health Alliance and others when it became available. Even there it has accounted for only a small percentage of the total doses.

So, this week when the CDC called a temporary halt in its use, it didn’t slow things down.

“We were scheduled to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine yesterday morning and yesterday afternoon,” says Chief Pharmacy Officer Jenn Wheeler. “So we were scrambling a little bit in the morning to call people and tell them they would be getting the Moderna if they did show up.”

It will, however, make a difference in the days ahead. The ease of a one shot vaccine was a key in the planning for mobile clinics to hard-to-reach reach neighborhoods and populations.

“Logistically it would make it a lot easier, especially when we’re trying to teach populations like the homeless,” says Wheeler.

The other potential impact is increased resistance to the vaccine. So far, she says, that hasn’t been much of a problem.

“Actually a few people yesterday when they did come, I always ask them how they are doing and a few said ‘I would be doing a whole lot better if you were giving me the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. So actually the opposite.”

And--even though one of the six cases of blood clots after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was reported somewhere in the state--initially at least there’s been few calls of concern for those who’ve gotten it. Those that call--however--will be told it’s extremely rare, still they should not ignore any symptoms.

“Severe headaches, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, we would recommend calliing your primary health care provider or seeking immediate medical attention.”)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.