Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military leaders have decided to suspend the soldier accused of assaulting a man outside of his Richland County, South Carolina home.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties on the base while his case is being investigated.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery for shoving a young Black man walking in front of his home in the Summit neighborhood. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

The confrontation between Pentland and the man was caught on camera and quickly went viral, drawing worldwide attention and bringing protesters to his neighborhood.

Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department moved the Pentland family from their home temporarily because it was vandalized.

Pentland was released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. RCSD transferred him to Fort Jackson authorities.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

