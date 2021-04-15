Advertisement

Community food drive Friday at Scheels

Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to help collect food for families in our community.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will host the “Feed NV and the Sierra” drive through food drop-off event Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Scheels in Sparks.

Organizers said there are four categories of food that are urgently needed and is asking for the following non-perishable, non-expired canned food categories:

- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)

- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)

- Canned fruit

- Canned vegetables

If you plan to donate, you are asked to stay in your car and follow safe social distancing guidelines. Volunteers will remove bagged and/or boxed food donations from cars and place them into bins. Food donations will be taken from cars right in the porte cochère entrance at Scheels.

If you are not able to attend, you can text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online. Every $1=3 meals.

The Food Bank said before the pandemic, they were helping about 91,000 people per month. That number has risen to an average of 106,000 people per month. Feeding America projects that 1 in four of Nevada’s children may be food insecure as a result of the economic hardships from COVID-19.

