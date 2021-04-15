Advertisement

Carson City motel shut down due to health and safety violations

On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also...
On April 12, 2021, a planned health and safety inspection was conducted at the Royal Inn, also known as the Frontier Motel.(City of Carson)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City motel is being shut down for a variety of health code violations following an inspection by several agencies, including Carson City Code Enforcement and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

That inspection, which happened on Monday, April 12, 2021, led to an emergency order issued by city officials on Wednesday to close the Royal Inn, also known as the Frontier Motel, based on concerns for the health and safety of the motel occupants and the general public. Occupants will have until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15th to vacate the property.

Inspectors reportedly found rooms infested with mice and bedbugs. The inspection also revealed structural failures, unpermitted construction, exposed electrical wires, lack of hot water, unsecured doors, broken windows, and general debris and trash in the rooms. Seven of the 56 rooms on the property were closed to occupancy immediately upon inspection due to unsafe living conditions. Health officials state there is the potential threat of hantavirus infection due to the infestations.

“Every effort will be made to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of the occupants affected. Numerous agencies have been called into action ensuring food, clothing, and a shelter will be provided during their displacement,” said City Manager Nancy Paulson.

Carson City Health and Human Services have visited the occupants to determine what resources will be needed. It was reported that some families were living without furniture or basic essential items. Human Services will be on site to continue to assist with relocation and resource needs.

An item is on the April 15th Board of Supervisors agenda on whether to serve a notice of an order to appear and show cause why the motel’s business license should not be suspended, cancelled or revoked. This item was scheduled prior to the inspection due to a high volume of emergency calls and criminal activity at the location over the last few months. The public can participate or watch the meeting on the city’s website at //carson.org/meetings.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal rollover shut down both directions of Pyramid Hwy. at Axe Handle Canyon Rd. Wednesday,...
Fatal rollover shuts down portion of Pyramid Hwy.
The State of Nevada announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effect case linked to Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced the upcoming...
California Correctional Center in Susanville to close in June 2022

Latest News

Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Reno River Festival Returns
Reno River Festival Returns
Vaccines through the eyes of local minorities
Vaccines through the eyes of local minorities
Marc Smith is accused of stealing multiple cell phones from people in Reno.
Reno Police arrest cell phone thief
Lake Tahoe Community College is preparing to start a new season for men's and women's soccer.
LTCC soccer returns