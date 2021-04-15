Carson City motel shut down due to health and safety violations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City motel is being shut down for a variety of health code violations following an inspection by several agencies, including Carson City Code Enforcement and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

That inspection, which happened on Monday, April 12, 2021, led to an emergency order issued by city officials on Wednesday to close the Royal Inn, also known as the Frontier Motel, based on concerns for the health and safety of the motel occupants and the general public. Occupants will have until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15th to vacate the property.

Inspectors reportedly found rooms infested with mice and bedbugs. The inspection also revealed structural failures, unpermitted construction, exposed electrical wires, lack of hot water, unsecured doors, broken windows, and general debris and trash in the rooms. Seven of the 56 rooms on the property were closed to occupancy immediately upon inspection due to unsafe living conditions. Health officials state there is the potential threat of hantavirus infection due to the infestations.

“Every effort will be made to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of the occupants affected. Numerous agencies have been called into action ensuring food, clothing, and a shelter will be provided during their displacement,” said City Manager Nancy Paulson.

Carson City Health and Human Services have visited the occupants to determine what resources will be needed. It was reported that some families were living without furniture or basic essential items. Human Services will be on site to continue to assist with relocation and resource needs.

An item is on the April 15th Board of Supervisors agenda on whether to serve a notice of an order to appear and show cause why the motel’s business license should not be suspended, cancelled or revoked. This item was scheduled prior to the inspection due to a high volume of emergency calls and criminal activity at the location over the last few months. The public can participate or watch the meeting on the city’s website at //carson.org/meetings.

