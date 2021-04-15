Carson City law enforcement searching for home burglary suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home on Mark Way in north Carson City.

Investigators say it happened on April 8. A man reportedly took money, electronics, jewelry and a mountain bike from the home valued at more than $10,000.

The suspect took off on the stolen bike, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, he later dumped some of the stolen items and the bicycle on Roop Street near the Quick Stop gas station. The items were returned to the victim after being found by deputies.

Investigators say the suspect was captured on video cameras riding on the stolen bicycle with a white bag that contained the stolen items from the house. The images show a man with a shaved head, a goatee, and an average build. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

The alleged suspect in a home burglary on Mark Way is seen riding a stolen bicycle. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, or Sergeant Craig Lowe at (775) 283-7815.

