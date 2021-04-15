Advertisement

Carson City law enforcement searching for home burglary suspect

The alleged suspect in a home burglary on Mark Way is seen riding a stolen bicycle.
The alleged suspect in a home burglary on Mark Way is seen riding a stolen bicycle.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:21 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home on Mark Way in north Carson City.

Investigators say it happened on April 8. A man reportedly took money, electronics, jewelry and a mountain bike from the home valued at more than $10,000.

The suspect took off on the stolen bike, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, he later dumped some of the stolen items and the bicycle on Roop Street near the Quick Stop gas station.  The items were returned to the victim after being found by deputies.

Investigators say the suspect was captured on video cameras riding on the stolen bicycle with a white bag that contained the stolen items from the house. The images show a man with a shaved head, a goatee, and an average build.  He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

The alleged suspect in a home burglary on Mark Way is seen riding a stolen bicycle.
The alleged suspect in a home burglary on Mark Way is seen riding a stolen bicycle.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, or Sergeant Craig Lowe at (775) 283-7815.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal rollover shut down both directions of Pyramid Hwy. at Axe Handle Canyon Rd. Wednesday,...
Fatal rollover shuts down portion of Pyramid Hwy.
The State of Nevada announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effect case linked to Nevada
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced the upcoming...
California Correctional Center in Susanville to close in June 2022

Latest News

Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Reno River Festival Returns
Reno River Festival Returns
Vaccines through the eyes of local minorities
Vaccines through the eyes of local minorities
Marc Smith is accused of stealing multiple cell phones from people in Reno.
Reno Police arrest cell phone thief
Lake Tahoe Community College is preparing to start a new season for men's and women's soccer.
LTCC soccer returns