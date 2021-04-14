Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

An area of low pressure will keep cooler, unsettled weather in the forecast through Wednesday night. Carry chains in the Sierra, where snow may accumulate on the passes, especially after dark and before sunrise. Valleys will see scattered showers with isolated thunder. Clearing, warmer weather is in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend. -Jeff