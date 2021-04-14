Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

An area of low pressure will keep cooler, unsettled weather in the forecast through Wednesday night. Carry chains in the Sierra, where snow may accumulate on the passes, especially after dark and before sunrise. Valleys will see scattered showers with isolated thunder. Clearing, warmer weather is in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend. -Jeff

