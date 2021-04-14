Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered rain and snow showers continue today along with low chances for afternoon thunderstorms as a cold area of low pressure remains over the region. Highs will stick in the mid-50′s with winds much lighter today. A warming and drying trend is on tap for the end of the week and through the weekend with typical afternoon breezes. There is a chance for cooler weather with low end chances for showers by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

