Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered rain and snow showers continue today along with low chances for afternoon thunderstorms as a cold area of low pressure remains over the region. Highs will stick in the mid-50′s with winds much lighter today. A warming and drying trend is on tap for the end of the week and through the weekend with typical afternoon breezes. There is a chance for cooler weather with low end chances for showers by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

