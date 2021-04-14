Advertisement

Vaccine advice for pregnant, postpartum women after J&J pause

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With a pause in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation comes from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The medical group is encouraging pregnant and postpartum women who wish to get vaccinated to get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead, even if the J&J vaccine becomes available again.

“Pregnancy itself is a risk factor for blood clots, so when you’re thinking about the serious side effect that we’re talking about is blood clots, anything you can do to reduce that risk makes sense,” according to Dr. Sujatha Reddy, an OB-GYN in Atlanta.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration called for a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine out of “an abundance of caution.”

Out of more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine administered in the United States, six cases have been reported in women 18-48 of a rare and severe type of blood clot.

It’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

“We do know this is an exceedingly rare complication. It’s about one in a million, which is good because it is a serious complication,” Reddy said.

“We also know that most of these blood clots occur within two weeks from receiving the vaccine, so if you’re already past that two-week mark, you’re probably in the clear.”

The OB-GYN said pregnant women who have gotten the J&J vaccine should listen to their bodies and seek medical help if they experience any symptoms which could include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said its recommendation is being made until there’s a better understanding of the frequency and impact of the blood clot finding and whether its linked to the J&J vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
I-80 back open following big rig crash

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J & J vaccine ‘pause::’ Local agencies adapt
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
Prosecutor: Missing student Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt