Truckee Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Truckee Police say this man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Donner Pass Rd. on April 13, 2021.
Truckee Police say this man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Donner Pass Rd. on April 13, 2021.(Truckee Police Dept.)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man was circling the parking lot on his bicycle before he walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller.

The man is described to be in his 40′s about 5′6″, slender build. He was also described as having a mole near the right side of his nose.

During the robbery he was wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, a black hat, grey shoes, and a grey facemask.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Truckee Police department at (530) 550-2330 and reference Truckee Police Department case number T2100346.

