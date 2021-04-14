The lifesaving impact of organ donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -April signifies National Donate Life Month. Friday April 16 is Donate Life Blue and Green Day, a great chance to raise awareness and funds for Donor Network West and encourage others to sign up.

If you head to Downtown Reno this month, -pause for a moment. The arch is lit blue and green for a very important cause, almost 600 Nevadans are currently waiting for a second chance Xochie Aranda explains, “Your organs live on, a piece of you lives on so it’s important to have that connection with other people as well.” Aranda is a donor recipient, adding, “I had a kidney transplant about 10 years ago, it lasted three years and it failed again.”

Donor Network West serves 45 counties in northern Nevada and California. The latest numbers show that one organ donor can save up to 8 lives, while a single tissue donor can heal up to 75 people.

“My daughter was a donor. In 2015 at the age of 19, she passed away with an acute asthma attack and became a donor. She gifted three people with her kidneys and her liver,” Nancy Ponte tells us. She serves as an ambassador for the non-profit. Her daughter Haylee, is why this mission is so personal, stating, “I’m very passionate because of my daughter, I wasn’t a donor until after she passed and so it has helped me heal tremendously even after 6 years.”

“Tell your family that you’re an organ donor, because that way when that time comes, they’ll be prepared, you’ll be prepared,” Aranda adds. Statistics say one in 20 Americans will need a tissue transplant at some point in their life. You can sign up at your next visit to the DMV or online. Whichever method you choose, can lead to the greatest joy for recipients and their families. “We’re mothers, we have grandbabies, we have family that we’d like to see them grow up and by giving the gift of life and being a donor, you go ahead and give us that gift of life,” Aranda says.

You are asked to wear blue and green on April 16 to show support. To donate or learn more about this mission, head to https://www.donornetworkwest.org/

