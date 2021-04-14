Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
I-80 back open following big rig crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, armed soldiers stand guard in the motorcade for...
Biden on Afghanistan: ‘Time to end America’s longest war’
President Joe Biden meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office in...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team hosts briefing following recommended ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine
Dominos is testing its robotic delivery service at a select location in Houston.
RAW: Domino's robot delivers pizza
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Corporate pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison