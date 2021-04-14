RTC and Uber team up for free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is teaming up with Uber to give free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the RTC Washoe Uber Pilot Program. The program is available to Washoe County residents who are 60 years and older, RTC ACCESS clients (any age) and Washoe County Veterans (any age).

Registration for the program is required, which includes up to four free Uber rides ($35 off each trip) to and from vaccination appointments. This promotion starts on April 14 and runs through September 30, 2021.

The RTC will also pay 75% off of five rides per month, capped at $9 per ride. The other 25% of the fare, and any amount over $9, will be automatically charged to the user’s debit or credit card on file with the user’s Uber account.

When enrolling, participants will need to provide a copy of their government-issued photo ID, proof of age and Washoe County residency. A registration and agreement form will also need to be filled out and mailed, faxed (775-348-3261) or emailed (rtcaccessapplication@rtcwashoe.com) to the RTC. Mail can be addressed to Regional Transportation Commission, P.O. Box 30002 Reno, NV 89520-3002.

Once you are enrolled, RTC Washoe will send you an email with instructions on how to claim your Uber voucher.

For more details about how to apply for this program, visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/rtc-washoe-uber-rides-pilot-program/ or contact RTC Paratransit Analyst Susi Trinidad at (775) 332-2173 or strinidad@rtcwashoe.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.