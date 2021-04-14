Advertisement

RTC and Uber team up for free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RTC and Uber logos
RTC and Uber logos(RTC)
By Audrey Owsley and Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is teaming up with Uber to give free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the RTC Washoe Uber Pilot Program. The program is available to Washoe County residents who are 60 years and older, RTC ACCESS clients (any age) and Washoe County Veterans (any age).

Registration for the program is required, which includes up to four free Uber rides ($35 off each trip) to and from vaccination appointments. This promotion starts on April 14 and runs through September 30, 2021.

The RTC will also pay 75% off of five rides per month, capped at $9 per ride. The other 25% of the fare, and any amount over $9, will be automatically charged to the user’s debit or credit card on file with the user’s Uber account.

When enrolling, participants will need to provide a copy of their government-issued photo ID, proof of age and Washoe County residency. A registration and agreement form will also need to be filled out and mailed, faxed (775-348-3261) or emailed (rtcaccessapplication@rtcwashoe.com) to the RTC. Mail can be addressed to Regional Transportation Commission, P.O. Box 30002 Reno, NV 89520-3002.

Once you are enrolled, RTC Washoe will send you an email with instructions on how to claim your Uber voucher.

For more details about how to apply for this program, visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/rtc-washoe-uber-rides-pilot-program/ or contact RTC Paratransit Analyst Susi Trinidad at (775) 332-2173 or strinidad@rtcwashoe.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
I-80 back open following big rig crash

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J & J vaccine ‘pause::’ Local agencies adapt
Gov. Sisolak hopeful state will be able to operate at 100% capacity by June 1
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles...
Mobile vaccination units switching to Pfizer vaccine
Lyon County
Lyon County to open up to 100 percent capacity starting in May