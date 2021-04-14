Advertisement

RTC accepting applications for citizen advisory committee

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is looking for community members to join its Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC). People who have an interest in improving transportation for everyone in our community are encouraged to apply. This can include transit passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians, RTC ACCESS users, or residents who just have great ideas to improve transportation. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

“Our public outreach program fosters an open and transparent process with the community to support the regional transportation planning process,” said RTC Deputy Executive Director and Director of Planning Amy Cummings. “As part of that process, the RTC encourages public involvement throughout the development of any project, plan, or policy.”

You can find the application here, which needs to be submitted by May 21.

