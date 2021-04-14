Advertisement

Permanent boat inspection station thanks to Tahoe Plate sales

By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last weekend a local resident attempted to launch his boat at Cave Rock in Lake Tahoe.

Inspectors here came across the whole reason for their existence. Near the engine at the back of the boat, about a dozen Quagga Mussels which if introduced to the lake would alter it forever.

“One of those coming into the lake would have millions of dollars in environmental impacts, recreational impacts,” says Dennis Zabaglo, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Aquatic Resources Program Manager. “We have a $5,000,000,000 recreational based economy here and having a new invasive species like a Quagga Mussel would just be devastating,” he says.

The sale of Tahoe Plates made the inspection stations possible.

Back in 2000, the Nevada Division of State Lands awarded their first Tahoe plate grants which years later would include programs combating the Quagga Mussel.

This summer three inspection stations will be set up to check on boats and clear them to launch.

At Highway 50 and 28 monitors constantly look inside and outside of boats for the elusive mussel and have been for several years.

There are now plans to make this station a permanent fixture.

And once again the Tahoe Plate program will help make that dream a reality with seed money to draw up proposals and drafts

“So, we have agencies we fund every year, because they put out stellar projects in particular aquatic invasive species control and prevention,” says Meredith Gosejohan with the Nevada Division of State Lands.

Beginning on May 1, 2021 not only will boat inspections go on at the Highway 50 and 28 location, but at Alpine Meadows and Meyers as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Detectives arrested Craig Maggard and John Gilchrist on April 11, 2021 while they were...
Two men linked to string of catalytic converter thefts in Reno/Sparks

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases, 18 recoveries
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Boat launch at Cave Rock, Lake Tahoe
Permanent boat inspection station thanks to Tahoe Plate sales
In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1