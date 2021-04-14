Permanent boat inspection station thanks to Tahoe Plate sales

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last weekend a local resident attempted to launch his boat at Cave Rock in Lake Tahoe.

Inspectors here came across the whole reason for their existence. Near the engine at the back of the boat, about a dozen Quagga Mussels which if introduced to the lake would alter it forever.

“One of those coming into the lake would have millions of dollars in environmental impacts, recreational impacts,” says Dennis Zabaglo, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Aquatic Resources Program Manager. “We have a $5,000,000,000 recreational based economy here and having a new invasive species like a Quagga Mussel would just be devastating,” he says.

The sale of Tahoe Plates made the inspection stations possible.

Back in 2000, the Nevada Division of State Lands awarded their first Tahoe plate grants which years later would include programs combating the Quagga Mussel.

This summer three inspection stations will be set up to check on boats and clear them to launch.

At Highway 50 and 28 monitors constantly look inside and outside of boats for the elusive mussel and have been for several years.

There are now plans to make this station a permanent fixture.

And once again the Tahoe Plate program will help make that dream a reality with seed money to draw up proposals and drafts

“So, we have agencies we fund every year, because they put out stellar projects in particular aquatic invasive species control and prevention,” says Meredith Gosejohan with the Nevada Division of State Lands.

Beginning on May 1, 2021 not only will boat inspections go on at the Highway 50 and 28 location, but at Alpine Meadows and Meyers as well.

