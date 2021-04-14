Advertisement

More disabled Veterans gain access to state parks under assembly bill

By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most of us take our state parks for granted.

They are as varied as the state of Nevada itself. Lake Tahoe, to Spooner Lake, to Washoe Lake all here in Northern Nevada offer a different landscape for visitors to appreciate.

For disabled Veterans such an experience is good for the mind, body, and soul.

“Research shows when we get these Veterans out, to communities and activities outdoors, there is a decline in their stress levels, there is a decline in their suicide ideology, there have been a lot of studies on it so far,” says Andy Lepeilbet, Chairman of the United Veterans Legislative Council. “I’m actually quite surprised,” he says.

But here in Nevada only a Veteran with a 10% or more disability can get into parks free.

Assembly Bill 102 would change that. By paying a small administrative fee all disabled Veterans would be granted free admission into any state park.

“Nevada Department of Veterans Services named this bill as one of their top priority bills for this session,” says Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, Republican from District 26 and major sponsor of AB 102. “Tony Yarbrough from Veterans of Foreign Wars told me he’s tried to get this bill passed through several sessions,” she says.

It’s estimated if this bill were to pass, it would impact approximately 6,000 of the 65,000 disabled Veterans in Nevada; even then, only a small percentage are anticipated to take advantage of the program initially.

Many are on fixed incomes and may find a trip to a state park may mean less gas in the tank or fewer items on the shopping list.

AB 102 would change that.

The bill made the deadline last Friday and was voted out of committee.

Krasner and other supporters of AB 102 are waiting for a vote on the assembly floor where they hope it will be approved and head to the senate.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 13, 2021 photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak announces goal for Nevada to open at 100...
Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam where the fraudster claims to be a...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issues Amazon scam warning
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
I-80 back open following big rig crash

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J & J vaccine ‘pause::’ Local agencies adapt
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Washoe Lake State Park
Disabled Veterans gain more access to state parks under assembly bill
Gov. Sisolak hopeful state will be able to operate at 100% capacity by June 1
Eliminating capacity requirements could help businesses like Huntsman Tavern
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced the upcoming...
California Correctional Center in Susanville to close in June 2022