More disabled Veterans gain access to state parks under assembly bill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most of us take our state parks for granted.

They are as varied as the state of Nevada itself. Lake Tahoe, to Spooner Lake, to Washoe Lake all here in Northern Nevada offer a different landscape for visitors to appreciate.

For disabled Veterans such an experience is good for the mind, body, and soul.

“Research shows when we get these Veterans out, to communities and activities outdoors, there is a decline in their stress levels, there is a decline in their suicide ideology, there have been a lot of studies on it so far,” says Andy Lepeilbet, Chairman of the United Veterans Legislative Council. “I’m actually quite surprised,” he says.

But here in Nevada only a Veteran with a 10% or more disability can get into parks free.

Assembly Bill 102 would change that. By paying a small administrative fee all disabled Veterans would be granted free admission into any state park.

“Nevada Department of Veterans Services named this bill as one of their top priority bills for this session,” says Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, Republican from District 26 and major sponsor of AB 102. “Tony Yarbrough from Veterans of Foreign Wars told me he’s tried to get this bill passed through several sessions,” she says.

It’s estimated if this bill were to pass, it would impact approximately 6,000 of the 65,000 disabled Veterans in Nevada; even then, only a small percentage are anticipated to take advantage of the program initially.

Many are on fixed incomes and may find a trip to a state park may mean less gas in the tank or fewer items on the shopping list.

AB 102 would change that.

The bill made the deadline last Friday and was voted out of committee.

Krasner and other supporters of AB 102 are waiting for a vote on the assembly floor where they hope it will be approved and head to the senate.

