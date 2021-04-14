Mobile vaccination units switching to Pfizer vaccine

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Health Response announced Wednesday that Mobile Vaccination Units (MVU) in Nevada will switch to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for future planned clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is available to all Nevadans 16 and older.

The change is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation that the United States pause using the Janssen vaccine (also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson - COVID-19 vaccine).

Walk-up registration will continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The MVUs will be returning to each community 21 days after their first visit to provide the second dose.

More information and a complete schedule can be found at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org on the county page, under Mobile Vaccination Unit. Be aware that the schedule is subject to change.

Emergency medical services are available daily at each location and near the observation tent in case of any adverse reactions to the vaccine, which health leaders say have been rare.

