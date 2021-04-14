Advertisement

Lyon County to open up to 100 percent capacity starting in May

Lyon County
Lyon County(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting to address the restore Lyon County Plan on Wednesday morning. Lyon County had submitted a draft plan to the Nevada COVID Task Force outlining the plan to open Lyon County up within the guidelines of the States Emergency Directives starting on May 1, 2021.

The Board of Commissioners approved the plan that removes limitations to large, indoor or outdoor gatherings. It also allows businesses to open up to full capacity and authorizes brothels to reopen. The approved plan was forwarded and presented to the COVID Task Force at 10:00 a.m.

In an email from Lyon County it states, “The action of the County Commission clears the path for activities such as High School graduations, A Night in the Country and eliminates the need for local government approval of COVID plans for events.”

The full plan can be viewed here.

