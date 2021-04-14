Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effect case linked to Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been informed that one of the six serious side cases involving the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine involved a Nevadan.

State officials learned of the connection during a live, public meeting of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Meeting.

Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement recommending that the use of the Janssen vaccine be paused while the six side effect cases is investigated. The State of Nevada followed suit, suspending the use of the vaccine.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has reached out to the federal government for more information on the case, and to find out why the state was not previously informed.

As of Monday, 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the United States. The six side effect cases involved blood clotting issues. According to the CDC & FDA, all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

People who have received the Janssen vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

