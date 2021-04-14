Advertisement

I-80 back open following big rig crash

An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.
An overturned big rig on Interstate 80 near Truckee.(CHP Truckee)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TRUCKEE, Cal. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 8:45 P.M. According to the CHP Truckee Twitter account, eastbound Interstate 80 is back open. There is no information on what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed near Truckee due to an overturned big rig. CHP Truckee tweeted the alert around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

It’s not clear exactly where the crash happened, but Caltrans traffic cameras show significant traffic delays at the Truckee Scales and some reports show that the closure starts in the Floriston area.

Traffic cameras also show snow showers in areas of the mountain pass, creating slick and icy road conditions along the highway.

