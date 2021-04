SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal rollover crash shut down a portion of Pyramid Highway Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported around 1:30 p.m. April 14, 2021 near Axe Handle Canyon Road.

Both directions of Pyramid are currently shut down.

Truckee Meadows Fire is assisting with the incident.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.