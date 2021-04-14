Advertisement

DMV warns of fraudulent appointments sold online

Nevada DMV logo
Nevada DMV logo(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:52 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The DMV is warning of a scam where people are booking appointments and then trying to sell them online.

One victim tried to use a purchased appointment at a DMV in Las Vegas and was turned away because the name on the appointment did not match the name on the ID presented.

“Appointment scams haven’t been a huge problem in Nevada but we don’t want anyone to be taken advantage of,” Director Julie Butler said. “We check every customer at the door to ensure they are the same person who booked the appointment.”

Butler said scammers have been posting the fraudulent appointments on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

The DMV is reminding you that the only way to set a legitimate appointment for the DMV offices in Carson City, Reno, Henderson, and Las Vegas is on the DMV’s website.

Appointments are not transferable even among family members and friends.

