California Correctional Center in Susanville to close in June 2022

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced Wednesday the closure of California Correctional Center in Susanville.

The closure is expected June 30, 2022 and is in line with a decreased incarcerated population, the CDCR said.

It’s also part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2020-21 Budget and is estimated to save $122 million each year.

The 58-year-old complex is comprised of four facilities and serves as a hub for incarcerated firefighters who are trained for placement into one of 14 Conservation Camps in Northern California. Those fire camps will now be part of the Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown and will continue supporting local, state, and federal agencies responding to fires, floods, and other natural or manmade disasters.

Currently there are more than 2,000 incarcerated people housed at CCC and 1,080 staff.

CDCR said it plans to work with staff on possibly relocating them to other institutions. Additionally, incarcerated people will be transferred to other facilities based on their housing, custody and rehabilitative needs.

This is the second prison closure announced by CDCR in the last year. The Deuel Vocational Institution is slated to close by September 30, 2021.

“The significant decrease in the state’s incarcerated population over the past year is allowing CDCR to move forward with these prison closures in a thoughtful manner that does not impact public safety, and that focuses on the successful reentry of people into communities once they release from our custody,” said Kathleen Allison, CDCR Secretary. “While these decisions are never easy, they are opening the door for the department to increase efficiencies as California continues to focus on reentry and rehabilitation efforts.”

“This decision comes as California is seeing a significant increase in crime due to poor policy decisions that have resulted in early release of felons and high recidivism,” said Rep. Doug LaMalfa, (R) CA, in a statement provided to KOLO 8. “The reduced capacity resulting from this closure would require a troubling escalation in the housing of state prisoners within our county jails, further increasing costs on our overburdened local counties’ law enforcement.”

In addition to the closure of CCC, the secure Level I facilities at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi and Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad will close by June 30, 2022, due to population reduction.

These closures are estimated to save an additional $45 million annually.

