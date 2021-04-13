Tuesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold system moves in today. The strongest winds likely to be south of US-50.Winds to turn north for all locations by the late afternoon and early evening. Expect typical wind impacts. There will be periods of steady rain and snow showers for portions of the Sierra and Sierra Front, primarily between Bridgeport and Portola. For the valleys, showers will be hit or miss with brief periods of heavier showers possible this afternoon through Wednesday. While it will be predominately rain for the lower elevations, snow pellets may mix in at times. If the forecast holds true, higher elevation passes in the Sierra could see several inches of snow. Accumulations are likely to be little or none at all. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon through Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

