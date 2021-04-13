Advertisement

Tuesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold system moves in today. The strongest winds likely to be south of US-50.Winds to turn north for all locations by the late afternoon and early evening. Expect typical wind impacts. There will be periods of steady rain and snow showers for portions of the Sierra and Sierra Front, primarily between Bridgeport and Portola. For the valleys, showers will be hit or miss with brief periods of heavier showers possible this afternoon through Wednesday. While it will be predominately rain for the lower elevations, snow pellets may mix in at times. If the forecast holds true, higher elevation passes in the Sierra could see several inches of snow. Accumulations are likely to be little or none at all. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon through Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Detectives arrested Craig Maggard and John Gilchrist on April 11, 2021 while they were...
Two men linked to string of catalytic converter thefts in Reno/Sparks

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Monday AM Web Weather
Monday Web Weather
Monday Web Weather