The Road Ahead with RTC: 2050 Regional Transportation Plan Complete

SPONSORED: The RTC Board adopted the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) at their March 19 Board Meeting. This is a major milestone after more than a year of work developing the plan. Each RTC department contributed to the RTP’s successful completion. The purpose of the 2050 RTP is to identify the long-term transportation needs and goals for our regional transportation system. The RTP identifies the transportation projects, programs, and services that may be implemented through 2050.

The 2050 RTP builds upon the 2040 RTP adopted in 2017. This community-based plan has been developed through a robust outreach process and conducted in collaboration with partner agencies and public input. The plan addresses the safety, mobility, connectivity, and traffic-operations issues that are resulting from increased population and employment growth in the region.

Federal regulations require that the long-range planning document be updated every four years. The RTP is the RTC’s long-range transportation plan as required under Title 23, Part 450 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). It contains major transportation projects and programs for Washoe County for all modes of travel. It functions as the major tool for implementing long-range transportation planning.

The RTP captures the community’s vision of the transportation system and identifies the projects, programs and services necessary to achieve that vision which may be implemented by the RTC, member entities, and NDOT.

The RTP will now be forwarded to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for a final review of the air quality analysis and then to the Regional Planning Commission for a conformity determination with the Truckee Meadows Regional Plan.

The RTC thanks the community and our partnering agencies who contributed to the completion of the 2050 RTP.