Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest

Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department was called to the Nugget Casino Monday night just after 6 p.m. for a report of an activated fire alarm. Officers also learned that there was a person in crisis on the 4th floor of the hotel.

According to Sparks PD, officers made contact with Anthony Bryan who had barricaded himself in his room and activated the fire alarm when security officers attempted to contact him.  Officers on scene negotiated with Bryan who ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. 

Further investigation by the Sparks Fire Department revealed Bryan falsely activated the fire sprinklers by tampering with emergency equipment in his room, causing extensive water damage.

Bryan was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and was then booked at the Washoe County Jail on charges of Felony Destruction of Property and False Activation of a Fire Alarm.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

