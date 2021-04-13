Advertisement

Reno Fire Department hosting COVID vaccine clinic

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP Images)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, for people 18 and older. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine and second shots will be scheduled for May 13. The clinic will take place in the Paradise Terrace area (across from Bistro Napa) inside the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are still appointments available, but space is limited. If you’d like to sign up, visit the registration page.

