Registration now open for Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local foundation is making it easier and more affordable for you to bring home a new furry family member.

The Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event allows Nevadans across the state to adopt a cat or dog from participating animal shelters or rescues for free, thanks to funding from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

“I know how meaningful animals are to people, and how meaningful people are to animals.”

Registration is now open for the spring event being held Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, 2021. The deadline to register is Friday, May 14.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is traditionally held twice a year; however, due to Covid-19, the Spring 2020 event was canceled last year. The September 2020 adoption event resulted in 1,851 animals (1,068 cats and 783 dogs) being adopted from 44 participating Nevada animal welfare organizations, including large and small animal shelters and private rescues.

“They don’t want a financial barrier to be the reason that someone or a family cannot add a pet to their household and they don’t want it to be a reason a wonderful, loving pet doesn’t get the family it deserves,” Jerleen Bryant, Executive Director with the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation said.

Because of the pandemic, organizations can choose to have the adoptions happen in person, virtually, or a mix of both for this two-day event.

Bryant added, “Each organization is different, they have different resources, different facilities, so we’re still going to allow that.”

All participating organizations must be a federally registered Nevada-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit or a municipal animal control agency based in the state of Nevada and must offer fee-waived adoptions to the public on June 11 and June 12, 2021. All groups must provide interim and end-of-event reporting to be eligible for reimbursement.

“With so many people working from home, there’s no better time to add a four-legged friend to the family and it’s a great time to help these organizations that are working so hard,” Bryant said.

For event questions, email mpad@dcdfoundation.org. For event registration, email grants@dcdfoundation.org.

The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffield’s are the founders of Maddie’s Fund, a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.