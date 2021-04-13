Nevada Legislative Building opens to public with restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The empty hallways, and no in-person committee room hearings will soon change here at the Legislative Building in Carson City.

Beginning on Thursday, April 15, 2021, lobbyists and the general public will be allowed in the building on a limited basis.

For one lawmaker who was disappointed with the lock down at the beginning of the session, this is a step in the right direction.

“It is hard on the Zoom. You don’t get the three-dimensional feeling when you are actually with someone,” says Assemblywoman Robin Titus, a Republican and minority leader. “So I think it is really important that we open it up,” she says.

According to press release distributed last Friday night by the Legislative Counsel Bureau, lobbyists and members of the general public will have to jump through several hopes to get inside the legislative building on Thursday.

They must undergo testing at a site across the street from the legislature or prove full immunization. They will be required to go through a metal detector.

Once inside if they have a scheduled meeting, they can meet with a lawmaker.

They could have access to the gallery and watch a floor session. If there is room availability, they can observe or testify in a committee hearing. But keep in mind these appointments need to be made at least 24 hours prior and the scheduling starts tomorrow April 13, 2021.

One lobbyist we talked to says the move is better than nothing, but he believes lawmakers, lobbyists, and the general public are still getting short-changed in this limited process.

“Access to the building doesn’t actually mean access to that one meeting,” says Will Adler with Silver State Government Relations.” It is about access to that whole legislative building. So, having that one meeting, and having to get out is really not the same as having a whole legislative meeting,” says Adler.

One move no one will disagree with, Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be delivered to anyone who goes to the test site on 5th street from the legislature. And that started Monday April 12, 2021.

While lobbyists and the general public no doubt appreciate the opportunity to testify in person or meet with a lawmaker they say that opportunity is going to be limited and will not have the impact it use to in legislative sessions of the past.

:https://telegov.egov.com/nvleg-vaccine

