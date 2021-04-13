Advertisement

Nevada announces “pause” of J&J vaccine after reports of blood clots

The State of Nevada announced Tuesday it was pausing the use of the J&J Janssen vaccine while...
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada on Tuesday announced it would pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine while reports of potentially dangerous blood clots are investigated.

The pause was recommended by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So far, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J Janssen vaccine have been administered in the United States.

The Washoe County Health District said it has administered about 2,878 doses of the J&J Janssen vaccine at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and through their homebound program.

In a statement, Nevada Health Response said:

“The State of Nevada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Nevadans and will pause the use of the Janssen one-shot vaccine until the review is complete. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nevada State Immunization Program are contacting providers to inform them of this announcement and working to avoid any disruption of planned vaccination clinics.”

Anyone who was scheduled for a J&J Janssen vaccine will receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine until further notice, Washoe County health officials said.

Residents who have received the J&J Janssen vaccine in Washoe County should monitor symptoms and be in contact with their doctor on their health status. According to the CDC & FDA, all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

The Mobile Vaccine Unit clinic in Gerlach scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 will go on as planned, but the Pfizer vaccine will be used.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain available for providers in Nevada and appointment slots are open across the State.

The CDC said that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet on Wednesday to review the six cases. None of the cases are located in Nevada.

