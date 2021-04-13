Advertisement

‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:39 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Would-be adopters are smitten with a dog whose bio is so bad it makes him out to be the unadoptable Chihuahua from hell.

Tyfanee Fortuna is passionate about rescuing pets until a perfect home can be found. She is fostering a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer, who is available for adoption through the New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League. The rescue organization specializes in hard-to-place animals.

In a Facebook post regarding Prancer’s adoption, Fortuna wrote she tried to “make him sound... palatable. The problem is, he’s just not.”

Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”(Source: Tyfanee Fortuna via CNN)

She went on to describe him as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

But instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in Prancer getting hundreds of inquiries.

Fortuna says the dog does have his good points. He’s extremely loyal, quiet and nondestructive and understands basic commands.

However, all potential adopters must be women, as Prancer bonds with them exclusively.

“If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him,” wrote Fortuna in her post.

The rescue organization says all serious applicants must live in New Jersey or within a few hours’ drive. Prancer also can’t be placed in a home with other pets, “as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them.”

“Please help, he is ruining all of our lives,” wrote the organization on Facebook.

Adoption applications can be found through their website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Adriana Clark, 22, and Joseph Brown, 34, were arrested on April 7 after someone called police...
Man and woman arrested for possession of child pornography
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
K9 Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, served both Northern and Southern Commands as a...
NHP mourns sudden death of K9 Jill

Latest News

The police chief says the officer who shot Wright is a senior veteran in the department who...
GRAPHIC: Daunte Wright's death ruled homicide after Minnesota police shooting
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Defense set to take turn in former officer’s trial in Floyd death
The raw meat items were sold in multiple states under the names “Nature’s Promise,” “Wegman”...
CDC issues alert after ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak
Floyd's family's testimony is one of the last the jurors will hear in the prosecution's case.
George Floyd's younger brother gives emotional testimony in Chauvin trial