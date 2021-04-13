Advertisement

Mayor Schieve reflects on one year of COVID in Reno

(KOLO)
By Ben Deach
Apr. 13, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Mayor Hillary Schieve, Reno is not a city that she moved to later in life.

“I was born and raised here,” she said. “I’ve never seen casinos go dark.”

While it has been the responsibility of the governor to handle statewide policy regarding COVID, the cities did have power to make those decisions at first.

“One of the first decisions I made was to shut down,” Schieve noted. “We were the first city in the state of Nevada to do so.”

Schieve says as a business owner herself, she felt terrible about having to make that call.

“I remember that night really well, I came home and I just sobbed.”

Still, she says, she knew it was the right thing to do, but like so many, felt the pandemic would be over sooner.

“I thought that maybe this would last a month or two months,” she admitted.

There have been a lot of changes in the world thanks to COVID, and when asked about any positives that have come for Reno, she pointed to the construction of the CARES campus, the homeless shelter being built on the site of the governor’s bowl.

And the mayor acknowledged that it was nice being the biggest little city in the world, and some of the issues in the biggest cities, weren’t as big of an issue here.

