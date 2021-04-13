Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed in Sparks, Nev. on April 12, 2021 due to a crash involving a...
Westbound I-80 reopens after deadly crash in Sparks
Man wearing mask in Reno
Push back on Washoe County reopening plan amendments
Sparks Police on scene of a standoff inside the Nugget.
Standoff at Sparks Nugget leads to arrest
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Man shot to death on S. Virginia identified
Detectives arrested Craig Maggard and John Gilchrist on April 11, 2021 while they were...
Two men linked to string of catalytic converter thefts in Reno/Sparks

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases, 18 recoveries
Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer testified that bystanders yelling at...
Chauvin trial: "Aggressive" crowd and use-of-force
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather