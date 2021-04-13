Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to open at 100% capacity by June 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced a goal for Nevada to reopen to 100 percent capacity by June 1, and to drop the statewide social distancing mandate by May 1.

The governor spoke from the Nevada State Capitol on Tuesday, April 13. He noted significant progress in the effort to get Nevadans vaccinated and said about 40 percent of Nevadans 16 and older have started the vaccine process and 25 percent of Nevadans 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

“This is tremendous news, but we are not done yet,” he said. “We will continue working around the clock to make sure we are reaching Nevadans where they are at.”

The governor said he is confident every county in the state will be able to fully reopen at 100 percent capacity by June 1.

The statewide mask mandate will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and the governor said that counties cannot pass resolutions to override the mandate. “Outside of getting vaccinated,” he said, “it’s still the best tool we have to prevent the spread.”

When asked when the mask mandate could be lifted, the governor said, “As soon as I can get as many people in the state of Nevada vaccinated as possible.”

Gov. Sisolak also announced that decisions over COVID-19 mitigation measures within our schools will transition to county school districts by May 1.

The governor urged Nevadans to do their part - wear a mask, stay home when sick, get tested and get the vaccine. He stated that as of April 5th, Nevada is receiving an average of 74,000 vaccine doses each week which will allow for more appointments and more providers to have the vaccine for their patients.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.