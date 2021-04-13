Assembly approves bill to abolish the death penalty in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Assembly has voted to approve AB 395, which would abolish the death penalty in the state.

The measure would change the sentences of those inmates on death row to life without the possibility of parole.

In her opposition to AB 395, Assembly member Annie Black, R-Mesquite, brought up the name and crimes of death row inmates, including James Biela who was convicted of the murder of University of Nevada Reno student Brianna Dennison in 2008.

Assembly members approved the bill by a 26 to 16 vote. It now goes to the State Senate for consideration.

“This is a historic moment for Nevada. For the first time a retroactive death penalty abolition bill has passed the Assembly, and we are one step closer to ending this racist, barbaric practice,” said ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn in a statement provided to KOLO 8.

