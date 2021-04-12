Two men linked to string of catalytic converter thefts in Reno/Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are facing charges after police linked them to multiple catalytic converter thefts in Reno and Sparks.

Detectives arrested Craig Maggard and John Gilchrist on April 11, 2021 just before 5 a.m. while they were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with numerous crimes including Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Larceny, Damage to Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Conspiracy. They were also charged with prior converter thefts.

Detectives had been investigating the string of thefts for some time and said the suspects would sell the converters to metal recycling businesses.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects or catalytic converter thefts are asked to contact police or to report the information to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

