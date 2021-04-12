Suspect in custody following shots fired in Spanish Springs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody following a domestic disturbance in Spanish Springs.

Reports of shots fired came in at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 in the area of Henry Orr Parkway and Sparks Boulevard.

When officers arrived they began evacuating nearby residents. Police eventually got everyone involved in the domestic situation out of the house and took the suspect into custody.

Damon O’Connell with the Sparks Police Department said it was unclear where the shots were fired, but that they don’t appear to have been fired at anyone in particular.

No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

