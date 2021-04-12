Tips to prevent fires as temperatures climb

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Believe it or not, wildfire season is quickly approaching in Northern Nevada and California.

“Just within the last week there have been a handful of fires,” said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Communications Manager, Adam Mayberry. “It’s only April. It’s a real reminder that with warm conditions and the drying of the wildland fuels that it doesn’t take much to spark wildland fires.”

Mayberry says his crews are more prepared than they’ve ever been to battle fires on the horizon. Roughly 90 percent of fires can be avoided by taking the right precautions.

Mayberry has one simple tip you can do right now.

“Go outside and take a 360 around (your) property. Make sure (you) clear any dry vegetation, and any combustible materials that are up against the home.”

Creating defensible space is one way to prevent a fire from spreading. Cutting down hanging branches, being aware of red flag days, and understanding how wind can factor into the spread of a fire are other ways to keep you and your neighbors safe.

“Have a hose nearby. If you’re going out into wildlands to target shoot have a small fire extinguisher, some water, or some small hand tools so that in the event that you spark a small fire - and all fires start small - that you can extinguish that fire,” Mayberry added.

Having a cell phone on you within range of service to call in a fire is also key. Getting a call in early can make all the difference.

“In many cases if there is a rural wildfire it may take us upwards of 30 minutes or even longer to access that area where that wildfire is, size it up, identify what resources we need, and call those resources out - so that takes time,” said Mayberry.

Unfortunately, there will inevitably be fires that spark this year. Having an evacuation plan for your family, and nearby supplies that will last at least three days is also a good idea.

